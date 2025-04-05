Sampoornesh Babu celebrates 11 years of ‘Hrudaya Kaleyam’

Popular actor Sampoornesh Babu, fondly known as the Burning Star, celebrated the 11th anniversary of his cult hit Hrudaya Kaleyam at a special event held in Hyderabad. The actor, who shot to fame with the Sai Rajesh directorial, reflected on his cinematic journey and expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who supported him along the way.

“Hundreds of people dream of making it in cinema, and I consider myself fortunate to be one among the few who got that chance. Sai Rajesh Anna turned me into Sampoornesh Babu, and I’ll always be indebted to him,” he shared. He also revealed that Rajesh has promised to collaborate with him again, though it may take time.

The actor recalled how a tweet from director Rajamouli during Hrudaya Kaleyam’s release brought him significant recognition. “Whenever we meet, he greets me warmly. It would be a dream come true to act in one of his films,” he said.

Sampoornesh also credited filmmakers like Maruthi and Tammareddy Bharadwaja for their support during his early days. Looking ahead, he announced his upcoming film Sodara, slated for release on April 25, along with two other projects in the pipeline.

Touching on his stint in Bigg Boss, he noted his early exit was due to difficulty adapting to the environment. Known for his philanthropy, he shared that donating to charity brings him immense joy.

“I’m grateful for the love, and I promise to keep entertaining you with more exciting roles,” he concluded.