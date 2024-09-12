  • Menu
Samyuktha turns as fierce warrior in ‘Swayambhu’
Actor Nikhil is gearing up for his landmark 20th film, Swayambhu, a grand Pan-India project directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. In this epic period drama, Nikhil plays the role of a legendary warrior, and the film is being produced on a massive scale by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu presenting it.

The much-anticipated film features Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the female leads, and the first look of Samyuktha has been revealed. The poster showcases her in a bold and powerful avatar as a courageous warrior, equipped with a shield and expertly wielding a bow and arrow, hinting at her significant role in the movie’s action-packed narrative.

Set against a war backdrop, Swayambhu promises to be a visual spectacle with top-notch technical standards. The film boasts a stellar crew, including KGF and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur, who is composing the music, while KK Senthil Kumar is handling the cinematography. M Prabhaharan is serving as the production designer, further elevating the film’s grandeur.

With its massive budget and epic storyline, Swayambhu is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project in Nikhil’s career, expected to captivate audiences across the nation.

