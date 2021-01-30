Sandalwood Star Upendra To Make A Cameo Appearance In Varun Tej’s ‘Ghani’ Movie???

It is all known that Tollywood's young hero Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in his upcoming movie 'Ghani'. According to the sources, Sandalwood Superstar Upendra who already entertained the Telugu audience in a few movies will be seen as a cameo in this flick.

An English daily quoted this sensational news and doled out that the star saying, "I'm going to be playing a boxer in this film. I am excited to do a Telugu film after a while. The role was such that it was hard to say no to. This will be a special appearance. I will be shooting for the film from February 12th onwards. I'm looking forward to shooting with the team".

Well, let us have a look at the first look of Varun Tej as 'Ghani'… This 'F3' star dropped the poster on his Instagram a few days back and raised the expectations on the movie…





Varun Tej is seen hitting hard and all set to entertain us with his 'Boxing' story… His rough looks and complete black attire made this poster a worth watch. Being titled as 'Ghani', this movie is being directed by debutante Kiran Korrapati.



'Ghani' movie will be produced by Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda under Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. While Allu Aravind will present this movie, Saiee Manjrekar will be romancing with our dear Varun Tej. Along with Upendra, even Bollywood's ace actor Suniel Shetty will also hold an important space in this sports drama.

We all need to wait for 30th July 2021 to witness the 'Ghani' movie on the big screens. According to the sources, Varun Tej is working hard for this movie and following a strict diet to own that chiselled and fit body just like a boxer.

Varun Tej will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi's 'F3' movie which also has Venkatesh, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Being the sequel of comedy blockbuster 'F2', the director is all set to tickle our ribs once again with his high dosage of comedy. This movie will hit the screens on 27th August, 2021.