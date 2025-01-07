‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ trailer: Blends fun and thrills

The highly anticipated crime saga Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh, is all set to make a grand entry into the Sankranthi race this year. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Shirish, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has generated significant buzz, especially with the release of its captivating trailer. Superstar Mahesh Babu had the honour of unveiling the trailer, which has already garnered a positive response from fans and moviegoers.

The film’s storyline revolves around a high-stakes kidnapping involving a prominent personality, which threatens to destabilize the state's administration. In a race against time, Venkatesh’s character, a retired cop leading a peaceful family life, is pulled back into action when his ex-girlfriend, portrayed by Meenakshi Chaudhary, seeks his help. This disruption forces Venkatesh to confront both the urgency of his duty and the emotional pull of his family.

Anil Ravipudi ensures Sankranthiki Vasthunam blends thrilling crime elements with mass entertainment, delivering an electrifying film that also explores deep family dynamics. Venkatesh shines in his role, bringing a perfect balance of comedy, emotion, and action. His impeccable timing adds another layer of fun and intensity to the film. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary also deliver strong performances, supported by a stellar ensemble cast of comedy actors.

With Sameer Reddy’s brilliant cinematography and Bheems Ceciroleo’s pulsating background score, the film promises to be a visual and emotional roller-coaster ride. Sankranthiki Vasthunam will hit theaters on January 14th, promising an exciting start to the Sankranthi season.