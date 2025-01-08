Live
Sankranti Movie Premieres: Kalki 2898 AD, Mathu Vadalara 2, Committee Kurrollu & More
Get ready for a festive movie marathon this Sankranti! Kalki 2898 AD, Mathu Vadalara 2, and Committee Kurrollu are all set for TV premieres, while blockbuster films like Game Changer and Daku Maharaj hit theaters. Find out all about the exciting releases this festive season.
As Sankranti approaches, theaters and TV channels are gearing up with exciting new releases.
Zee Telugu will air the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which grossed over Rs. 1200 crores globally. The film will premiere on January 12 at 5:30 pm.
Star Ma will air Mathu Vadalara 2, the successful sequel, at 1 pm on January 12. The film, already streaming on Netflix, is set to entertain TV audiences.
ETV will broadcast the world TV premiere of the low-budget hit Committee Kurrollu on January 14 at 1 pm, which is currently available on ETV Win OTT.
In addition to these films, special Sankranti programs will be featured on various channels, including Zee Telugu's festive celebration.
Sankranti also promises a movie fair in theaters. Ram Charan's highly anticipated Game Changer will release on January 10, followed by Balakrishna's action movie Daku Maharaj on January 12. Lastly, Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi's latest collaboration will hit theaters on January 14.