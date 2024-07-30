Live
- Punjab Guv-designate Kataria reaches Chandigarh
- After US, Japan raises doubts over presidential election result in Venezuela
- Paris Olympics: 'He has never returned empty-handed from any event,' says Sarabjot's coach Abhishek Rana
- Wayanad landslide toll touches 93; CM Vijayan describes it as worst disaster to hit Kerala
- Madras HC directs TN Police to provide protection for screening of Tamil film ‘Kavundapalayam’
- JP Nadda hails 'visionary' Budget, says it's based on four pillar of 'GYAN'
- Turkey detains 103 for drug trafficking, seizes over 1.3 tonnes of narcotics
- SC grants bail to Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
- Study reveals high fall risk among wheelchair, scooter users
- Greece on alert after outbreak of small-ruminants plague
‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ first look unveiled on hero Vikranth’s b’day
Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary take the lead roles in the upcoming film "Santhana Prapthirasthu." Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the Mathura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts banners, the film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for "ABCD" and the popular web series "Aha Naa Pellanta." Sanjeev Reddy, who recently received acclaim for an anti-drug ad featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is also producing the film.
"Santhana Prapthirasthu," penned by Sheikh Dawood Ji, features a screenplay from the writer of hits like "Venkatadri Express," "Express Raja," and "Ek Mini Katha." The film is being crafted as a musical family entertainer.
To celebrate young hero Vikranth's birthday, a special poster from "Santhana Prapthirasthu" was released, featuring creative and humorous methods to increase sperm count, such as a healthy diet, medicines, exercise, yoga, stress reduction, and information from books. The poster, highlighting the film’s unique blend of humor and contemporary issues, has already caught the audience's attention.
The film is currently in regular shooting and promises to be an entertaining take on modern-day challenges, wrapped in a humorous and engaging narrative.