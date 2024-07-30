‘Santhana Prapthirasthu’ first look unveiled on hero Vikranth’s b’day

Vikranth and Chandini Chowdary take the lead roles in the upcoming film "Santhana Prapthirasthu." Produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Nirvi Hariprasad Reddy under the Mathura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts banners, the film is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for "ABCD" and the popular web series "Aha Naa Pellanta." Sanjeev Reddy, who recently received acclaim for an anti-drug ad featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is also producing the film.

"Santhana Prapthirasthu," penned by Sheikh Dawood Ji, features a screenplay from the writer of hits like "Venkatadri Express," "Express Raja," and "Ek Mini Katha." The film is being crafted as a musical family entertainer.

To celebrate young hero Vikranth's birthday, a special poster from "Santhana Prapthirasthu" was released, featuring creative and humorous methods to increase sperm count, such as a healthy diet, medicines, exercise, yoga, stress reduction, and information from books. The poster, highlighting the film’s unique blend of humor and contemporary issues, has already caught the audience's attention.

The film is currently in regular shooting and promises to be an entertaining take on modern-day challenges, wrapped in a humorous and engaging narrative.