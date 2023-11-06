Sapna Sikarwar calls for 'no-cracker' Diwali

Actress Sapna Sikarwar, who plays Kashmira in the sitcom 'May I Come In Madam', emphasised the eco-friendly celebrations of Diwali this year, and recalled the "wonderful" memories of the festival over the years.

Diwali is one of the most significant festivals celebrated in India, which symbolises a day that brings happiness to every household. Sapna too is excited about the festival, and shared details about her preparations, while also revealing her fond memories associated with this auspicious day.

Talking about the same, Sapna said: “Despite having a busy schedule of shoot for my show 'May I come in Madam’, I look forward to celebrating Diwali with my family and friends. I am reminded of the wonderful memories it has brought over the years.”

“In my childhood, it was all about the excitement of lighting firecrackers, but as I've grown, I've come to appreciate the importance of our environment. I'd like to emphasise that instead of using harmful firecrackers, we can make this festival special with delicious food and quality time with our loved ones. Let's illuminate our lives with joy and protect our environment this Diwali,” she added.