Saptagiri finishes dubbing for ‘Salaar,’ says film will collect Rs 2000 Cr at BO

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to experience “Salaar: Ceasefire” on big screens. The recently released teaser received a thumping response by amassing over 100 million views. The anticipation around this movie is getting bigger with the updates from the makers.



Now the popular comedian Saptagiri who is well known for his comic timing in movies like “Prema Katha Chitram,” and “Express Raja,” has tweeted about his presence in “Salaar.” As per the tweet, the actor finished his dubbing for this PAN-Indian film. On top of that, Saptagiri expressed his confidence about the film becoming a double blockbuster and hoped the flick would surpass the 2000 cr mark at the box office.

Later, he thanked the movie team for giving him a role. The mass action drama has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. This Hombale Films production has its soundtrack composed by Ravi Basrur.

#SALAAR 🔥🔥🔥Today, I finished dubbing for my role in the highly anticipated film #Salaar. it's going to be a #doubleblockbuster. I'm confident that it will surpass the ₹2000cr mark at the box office. Thanks to #Panworld⭐️ Our #RebelStar #Prabhas #Garu & Director #Prashanthneel… pic.twitter.com/l2TMTyHf6w — Sapthagiri (@MeSapthagiri) July 8, 2023



