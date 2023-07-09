  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Saptagiri finishes dubbing for ‘Salaar,’ says film will collect Rs 2000 Cr at BO

Saptagiri finishes dubbing for ‘Salaar,’ says film will collect Rs 2000 Cr at BO
x
Highlights

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to experience “Salaar: Ceasefire” on big screens.

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to experience “Salaar: Ceasefire” on big screens. The recently released teaser received a thumping response by amassing over 100 million views. The anticipation around this movie is getting bigger with the updates from the makers.

Now the popular comedian Saptagiri who is well known for his comic timing in movies like “Prema Katha Chitram,” and “Express Raja,” has tweeted about his presence in “Salaar.” As per the tweet, the actor finished his dubbing for this PAN-Indian film. On top of that, Saptagiri expressed his confidence about the film becoming a double blockbuster and hoped the flick would surpass the 2000 cr mark at the box office.

Later, he thanked the movie team for giving him a role. The mass action drama has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. This Hombale Films production has its soundtrack composed by Ravi Basrur.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X