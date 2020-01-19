Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Collections Report

Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh babu in the lead role is creating a lot of buzz in the movie industry now. The makers are extremely happy with the way the things are progressing at the box-office. The film completed a run of one week already and in the first week, the film made an amount of 100 crores successfully. The film unit held success celebrations yesterday in Hanmakonda.

The following is the breakdown of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru's collections in the first week at the box-office.

Nizam-27.7C

Ceded-12.4C

Uttarandhra-13.5C

Guntur-8.16C

East Godavari-8.19C

West Godavari-5.61C

Krishna-6.87C

Nellore-3.13C

AP/TG-85.56C

Karnataka-6.4C

ROI+TN-2.7C

USA/CAN-8.1C

AUS/NZ-1C

ROW-1.8C

TOTAL-105.56C

Rashmika played the heroine in the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The film created an all-time non Baahubali 2 record.