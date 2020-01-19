Sarileru Neekevvaru First Week Collections Report
Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh babu in the lead role is creating a lot of buzz in the movie industry now. The makers are extremely happy with the way the things are progressing at the box-office. The film completed a run of one week already and in the first week, the film made an amount of 100 crores successfully. The film unit held success celebrations yesterday in Hanmakonda.
The following is the breakdown of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru's collections in the first week at the box-office.
Nizam-27.7C
Ceded-12.4C
Uttarandhra-13.5C
Guntur-8.16C
East Godavari-8.19C
West Godavari-5.61C
Krishna-6.87C
Nellore-3.13C
AP/TG-85.56C
Karnataka-6.4C
ROI+TN-2.7C
USA/CAN-8.1C
AUS/NZ-1C
ROW-1.8C
TOTAL-105.56C
Rashmika played the heroine in the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The film created an all-time non Baahubali 2 record.