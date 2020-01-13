Sarileru Neekevvaru two days box office collection report

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie and it is produced by none other than Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara. The film opened to a positive buzz on the release day. The makers are happy that the fans are satisfied with the film, in all the aspects.

On the release day of the movie, the film collected an amount of 32 crores in the Telugu states and it proves the stamina of Mahesh Babu at the box-office. Also, it is very clear that Mahesh Babu created non-Baahubali records in multiple areas. Also, the film created a new record in the Nizam area.

With the way the film made a revenue at the box-office on the first day, the makers are expecting a hike in the collections on the second day.