Satya Dev’s ‘Full Bottle’ Teaser Promo Is All Hilarious

Tollywood’s young actor Satya Dev `is all busy with a handful of movies. He already worked with Bollywood’s ace actor Akshay Kumar and Tollywood’s megastar Chiranjeevi last year and this year, he is ready to hit the theatres with a couple of interesting movies. Full Bottle is one such most-awaited movie of his kitty. As promised, the makers will launch it tomorrow and to keep up the momentum, they dropped the promo and showcased a small funny interaction between director Sharan and Satya Dev.



Along with the makers, even Satya also shared the teaser promo and raised expectations on the movie… Take a look!

The video starts off with funny interaction between Sharan and Satya and the filmmaker asks him to essay the role of a complete fun-filled personality who never takes anything seriously. Satya's character name is Mercury Soori and he will be seen as an auto driver.

Satya Dev looked in a complete mass appeal in the first look the poster with the backdrop of colourful wall painting. He looked awesome with star-shaped sunnies and an orange shirt! The title also looked interesting as it had a glimpse of an auto with the driver and a lady passenger. The teaser will be unveiled on 27th May, 2023…

Full Bottle movie is being directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji under the Sarvanthram Creations and SD Company banners.

Next, Satya Dev will be seen in Zebra movie which has Daali Dhananjaya as the lead actress while it is directed by Eashvar Karthic. This thriller is produced by SN Reddy, Padmaja, Bala Sundaram and Dinesh under the Old Town Pictures and Padmaja Films banner.