Seetimaarr Day One Collections

Gopichand and Tamannaah played the lead roles in the film Seetimaarr. The film is currently doing well at the box office. On the first day, the film almost collected a share of 2.93 Cr at the box office. The makers are happy with the revenue and they confirmed that it is a record opening for Gopichand.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections on the opening day of release at the box office in the Telugu states. The following numbers denote share on day one.

Uttarandhra - 28L

West Godavari- 15.5L

Krishna - 18.73L

Nellore - 19L

East Godavari - 27L

Guntur - 41 L

Andhra Pradesh Total - 1.49Cr

Telangana State - 90 L

Ceded - 54 L

Total AP/TS: 2.93Cr

Directed by Sampath Nandi, the film is a sports drama with emotional elements and action elements.