Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked

It is all known that Tollywood's senior actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are all set to come up with a new-age love story with the Malli Pelli movie. Being MS Raju's directorial, there are many expectations on it. Already the lyrical video of the "Urime Kaalama…" song is going viral as this Anurag Kulkarni's chartbuster is just amazing. Off late, the makers dropped a big update by unveiling the release date on social media…



Along with the makers, even director MS Raju and Naresh also shared the release date of Malli Pelli movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Raju also wrote, “Life Goes in a Full Circle #MalliPelli Releasing in Worldwide Theaters On May 26th Lets Start the Celebrations with some crazy updates! #MalliPelliOnMay26”.

The poster showcased Naresh and Pavitra in a romantic pose hugging each other with much love… This movie will hit the theatres on 26th May, 2023!

The earlier released “Urime Kaalama…” song is all beautiful and melodious… Along with making us witness a few BTS shots, it also showcased the glimpses of lead actors life from the movie.

According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work and the movie is scheduled to release this month itself. The digital promotions also began with this big update…

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies!