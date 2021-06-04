Senior heroine not getting married again!

Prema is one of the senior heroines in the Telugu film industry. The 44-year-old actress is not very active in her second innings. The actress shot to fame in the late 90s, with the films Dharma Chakram, Omkaram, Korukunna Priyudu, Devi and a few others. Later, she played character artist roles too.

After getting married, the actress became inactive in the movies and she is now in the news. There are a lot of speculations about her health and there are even reports that she is getting married again. Prema was married to Jeevan Appachu and both got separated five years ago.

There are multiple speculations about her second marriage. But, the actress broke the silence on the same. Clarifying that she is currently doing well, the actress also revealed that she is not getting married.

'Chirunavvutho', 'Krishnaarjuna' and 'Dhee' are few other films that she acted in.