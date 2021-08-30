Senior hero's daughter to debut as a heroine

Though most of the heroes made their sons actors in the Telugu film industry, only a couple of Heroes even showed interest in making their daughters as heroines.



After actresses like Lakshmi Manchu, Niharika Konidela, Shivani, and Shivathmika Rajashekar who entered the glam industry as heroines with the support of their actor fathers, senior actor Srikanth's daughter Medha is also getting ready to come in front of the camera. Srikanth's son Roshan already marked his debut as an actor with 'Nirmala Convent' but failed to impress the audience. Now, he is getting ready to come up with the sequel for Srikanth's super hit film 'Pelli Sandadi'. On the other hand, Srikanth and Ooha's 17-year-old daughter Medha is also looking forward to entering the industry soon. Medha is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and as well as a national-level basketball player who is currently busy with her College studies.



Medha is said to be looking for the right director to foray onto the silver screens. She previously acted as a child artist in Anushka's 'Rudramadevi' where she played the younger version of Anushka.

