Shakalaka Shankar at his best in ‘Corporator’ trailer

The film 'Corporator' is being produced by A Padmanabhi Reddy under the banner of Nearby Movies and U&I Studios casting Shakalaka Shankar, Sunita Pandey, Lavanya Sharma, Kasturi as the lead roles. Sanjay Poonuri is whelming the directorial responsibilities of the film. Members of the film unit released the film's trailer and celebrated the completion of the film.

The film is based in backdrop of corporation elections. The film will have large platform of entertainment included in the story. The team members showcased their happiness with the outcome of the project. peaking on the occasion, producer Padmanabhi Reddy says that it is very happy to release the trailer in the presence of unit members.