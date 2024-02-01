‘Sharathulu Varthisthayi’ new song showcases authentic Telangana essence

Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, "Sharathulu Varthisthayi," directed by Kumaraswamy and produced by Nagarjuna Samala, Srish Kumar Gunda, and Dr Krishnakanth Chittajallu under Star Light Studios. Recently, renowned director Sekhar Kammula released the lyrical song "Pannendu Gunjaala Pandhirla Kindha" from the movie.



Expressing his admiration for Kumaraswamy's dedication, Sekhar Kammula praised the authentic Telangana essence in the song, anticipating its popularity at weddings. He commended Chaitanya Rao's natural acting and wished success to the entire team.

Mamidi Harikrishna, acknowledging Sekhar Kammula's distinctive style, praised the song's depiction of wedding events and expressed confidence in its success. Hero Chaitanya Rao thanked the contributors and Sekhar Kammula for their support, expecting the song to resonate well in the upcoming wedding season.

Director Kumaraswamy expressed gratitude to Sekhar Kammula for his support, believing the song would be a highlight in the movie. Lyricist Peddinti Ashok Kumar drew inspiration from Kammula's films and shared how the song captures wedding events, reflecting his recent marriage experience.

The song, "Pannendu Gunjaala Pandhirla Kindha," enhances a poignant scene in the movie, beautifully capturing the essence of a wedding with vivid descriptions and a native touch. Suresh Bobbili's composition, complemented by Mogulla Shankaramma, Shankar Babu, Thelu Vijaya, and Vani's voices, adds depth to this celebration of love and tradition in "Sharathulu Varthisthayi."