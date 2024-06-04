Sharwanand’s‘Manamey’clears censor; gets U/A

Excitement mounts as Sharwanand's much-anticipated film, "Manamey," gears up for its theatrical debut this Friday. Directed by Sriram Adittya, the movie stars the talented Krithi Shetty as the female lead, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Recent updates from the production team reveal that "Manamey" has successfully completed its censor formalities and secured a U/A certificate, setting the stage for a diverse audience experience. While the film's runtime remains under wraps, expectations are high for an engaging and immersive cinematic journey.

"Manamey" boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Vikram Aditya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rahul Ravindran, and Shiva, promising a captivating narrative enriched by multifaceted performances.

Produced by People Media Factory and featuring music by the talented Hesham Abdul Wahab, "Manamey" holds the promise of delivering an unforgettable cinematic experience. With decent buzz surrounding its release, audiences eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this much-awaited film on the big screen.