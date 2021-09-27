Shiva Nirvana's next is a Love Story

Shiva Nirvana is one of the directors in Telugu Cinema who made his mark with a couple of interesting movies. Going by the latest reports in the film industry, the talented filmmaker will soon be coming up with a love story. Shiva is currently spending his time in Vizag to come up with an exciting story.



Shiva made his debut with the film Ninnu Kori and then he scored a hit Majili. The director's third film Tuck Jagadish that released recently on the OTT failed to impress the audiences. The director is now busy with the works of his fourth movie.



Going by the buzz, Shiva is coming up with an emotional love drama that will bring him back to the success. The director confirmed the same and will officially confirm the status of his project after completing the script.

