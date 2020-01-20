Shivathmika Rajashekar's 'Vidi Vilasam' Launched Today…

Shivathmika Rajashekar has already made us fall for her innocent expressions in 'Dorasani' movie. This movie had got decent reviews and collections at ticket windows. Continuing her filmy journey, this young actress has launched her third movie today.

Going with the traditional and rhyming title 'Vidi Vilasam', she once again opted for a classic movie. Adith of 'Thagite Tandana' movie fame will be seen as lead actor in this movie. This Durga Naresh Gutta directorial has the script by Jeevita Rajashekar.

The complete details of this movie which is being produced by Rahul under SKS Creations banner are still unknown. The film's first day shooting commenced today and South Indian movies PRO B A Raju has shared a few pics from the shooting spot… Have a look!

The first clap is given by director Praveen Sattaru while the camera is switched on by director Harish Shankar. The first shot direction was done by director Dasaradh.

Even the heroine of this movie has shared a few pics on her Twitter account… Have a look!

Well it's movie No.3!!! I feel honoured and truly blessed! #VidhiVilasam with dear dear @AdithOfficial and our lovely director Naresh garu✨ aanndd a big thanks to our producer Rahul garu🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iYOKZd0qKY — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) January 20, 2020

Hope this Rajashekar's second daughter bags another decent hit and entertains the audience…