Shriya Saran Shares Wedding Pics And Pens A Lovely Note On Her Anniversary

Tollywood's ace actress Shriya Saran is all busy with a handful of movies… Along with Telugu movies, she is also part of Hindi, Kannada and Tamil films turning into a Pan-Indian star. She got hitched to her long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018 and also gave birth to her sweet little daughter Radha on 10th January, 2021. Today being her 4th wedding anniversary, she shared beautiful wedding pics and also penned a sweet note to her dear hubby…



Shriya shared a bunch of happy pics and made her fans go aww… Right from here wedding pics to the pregnancy click, she dropped a few funny and awesome pics on her Instagram page. She also penned a heartfelt note jotting down, "Happy anniversary @andreikoscheev grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. May we always keep growing , exploring, learning , travelling, giving love , receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers . I will be Always grateful for my chance meeting with you. ( thanks to @dhrutidave )We are so blessed. I pray that we keep receiving god's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends . That we keep making memories we can cherish . That we are always each other's support system."

Speaking about Shriya's movie front, she will be next seen in RRR, Music School, Drishyam 2, Kabzaa, Tadka, Naragasooran and Sandakkari movie. In the RRR movie, she is essaying the role of Ajay Devgn's wife and it will be released on 25th March, 2022 in the theatres. Coming to Drishyam 2, she is once again teaming up with Ajay Devgn and will be seen as his wife.