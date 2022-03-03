Shruti Haasan Drops Her Health Update Post Getting Tested Positive With Covid-19

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan is tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago… She shared this news to all her fans through social media and updated about her health status. Off late, she once again shared a couple of pics and jotted down a long note about her Covid-19 journey and looked lovely sans makeup pics.

In these pics, she is seen having a hot cup of tea and looked great in her natural appeal. She also wrote, "Happy and grateful while I heal !! I'm a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok … I hope ! This covid fatigue is properly real vitamins , water good thoughts and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I'm sending you mine my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family. so much yummy khaana and love and pampering. Ps - I didn't realise my hair is so frizzy... also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don'ts?? Lemme know xo".

Off late, even Bollywood's ace actress Karisma Kapoor also tested positive with Covid-19 and proved that the pandemic is still not over. So, we need to be careful wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Speaking about her work front, she is also part of Prabhas's Salaar and untitled Balakrishna movie. Salaar movie is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. It is being distributed by UV Creations in Telugu and KRG Studios in Kannada languages. This movie also has Jagapathi Babu essaying the role 'Rajamannar', Madhu Guruswamy and Eswari Rao in the prominent roles. Being a Pan-Indian movie, Salaar is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages too. It has Bhuvan Gowda as the cinematographer while Ravi Basur is composing the music.

Coming to Balakrishna's movie, it is being directed by Gopichand Malineni and the shooting is kick-started a few days ago!