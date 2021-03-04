Shruti Haasan rejects Balakrishna's film?

Tollywood: The makers of Balakrishna's upcoming movie BB3 are having a tough time finding a perfect heroine for Balakrishna in the movie. A couple of actresses have already walked out of this project and the producers have finally roped in Pragya Jaiswal and started the shooting with her.

Interestingly, Gopichand Malineni who is going to helm the upcoming project of Nandamuri Balakrishna is facing the same problem all over again. None of the A-Line actresses are showing interest in sharing the screen space with Balakrishna and the directors are not sure to pick a new actress or not. On this note, the makers have recently approached Shruti Hassan to play the female lead in this movie. But, it seems like the '7th sense' actress has rejected their offer for reasons best known to her.

Shruti Hassan who recently scored a super hit with 'Krack' movie is currently busy with Prabhas starrer 'Salaar'. On the other hand, we have to wait and see which heroine is going to accept to romance Balakrishna in Gopichand's movie.