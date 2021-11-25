Shruti Haasan to host Bigg Boss?

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is currently hosting the Bigg Boss Tamil TV show. This is his fifth season as the TV host. Kamal Haasan is currently suffering from COVID-19 and he has joined a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Interestingly, he may not be able to take part in the Bigg Boss TV show now. However, his daughter Shruti Haasan reportedly will take over his place and replace him as the host of the Bigg Boss Tamil TV show for the ongoing fifth season.

Usually, the weekend episodes are shot on Sunday morning and there are reports that the Bigg Boss organizers are holding talks with Shruti Haasan to rope her in as the host of the Tamil TV show.

As of now, there is no official confirmation on the same and we have to wait for a couple of days.