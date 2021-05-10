Shruti Hassan Opens Up On Her Individual Life And Says, 'I Pay My Own Bills'

Tollywood: We all know that Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Hassan is always independent and during the lockdown period too, she stayed alone at her home and treated her fans with awesome music videos and tasty cook-ups. Off late, she spoke to the media about her independent life and says, she has to get back to work as she neither depends on her mom nor dad.

Speaking about the on-going pandemic, she said, "Being on set without a mask is very scary. I'm not going to lie. But we've to get back to work because I have financial constraints, just like anybody else. When they're ready to shoot, I've to go out there as I also have shoots to complete and other professional commitments that I need to finish."



Saying that she needs to get back to work, "We make different amounts of money, but we all have bills to pay, and that is why I'll have to get back to work".



She also adds, "independent woman who pays her own bills. I have my limitations. I don't have my daddy or mommy helping me. I've made every decision — good or bad, for myself by myself. There were some really smart people who didn't buy any big things like a car or a house before the pandemic, but I bought a house just before this all started, and I was like, 'God damn it'. So, yes I have basic financial constraints".



Further she added, "It has made me very thankful for the fact that 'Oh, I'm just trying to pay my EMI', when I know that there are people who don't have food, and don't have money for medicine. It just puts everything in perspective".



Finally, she says, "Last year, we didn't understand what was going on, it was a very indefinite long amount of time. I will be cautious on the sets and be verbal about it if it isn't a safe working environment. Because this virus has taught us something which we should have learned 100 year ago… that individual behaviour does affect the collective".



Speaking about Shruti Hassan's work front, she was last seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. Next, she will be part of Prabhas's Salaar and Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam movies.

