Shruti Hassan set to romance a senior Hero!

Though most of the senior heroes have been grabbing the attention of the audience by signing back-to-back projects, the person who has been struggling is the director to find the right pair for them.

It became a hefty task for the makers to find a star heroine to romance a senior Hero. Especially Nandamuri Balakrishna is having a tough time in getting the dates of senior starlets like Kajal Agarwal, Tamannaah, etc. As he was unable to find the dates of the leading actresses, Boyapati Srinu roped in Pragya Jaiswal to romance Balayya in 'Akhanda'.

But interestingly, director Gopichand Malineni finally succeeded in roping in starlet Shruti Hassan to romance Balakrishna in his upcoming film. Though the actress has initially rejected the offer, the director and the producers have offered a whopping amount of Rs. 2.5 crores and the actress finally got into the project. Though it might not be entirely about the money and remuneration, Gopichand Malineni is the one who gave a memorable blockbuster like 'Krack' when Shruti Hassan stayed away from the industry for a while.

Though the actress has shared on a couple of occasions that she cannot act with heroes twice her age she has finally agreed to be a part of the film for the reasons best known to her.