Shyam Singha Roy: The Makers Unveil The Making Video Ahead Of The Release

The makers dropped making video and the lyrical video of the melodious song "Tara…" today to treat all the fans of Nani!

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Nani's Shyam Singha Roy movie will be released tomorrow in the theatres! Well, to keep up the hype and the momentum, the makers have just unveiled the making video of this movie and created noise on social media. In this making video, the whole team's hard work is witnessed! Especially Nani's fight sequences and Sai Pallavi's dance scenes made the video worth watching!

Even the makers unveiled the new single "Tara…" from the movie in the morning and continually made the netizens stick to their social media page!

This lyrical video of the "Tara…" song showcases how the aspiring director Nani shooting a movie with his lead actress Krithi Shetty. Along with showcasing a few beautiful glimpses of Krithi, the video also makes us witness the efforts of Nani and his team to shoot a movie within their budget.

The song is all melodious and soothing and young singer Karthik created magic with his amazing crooning while Krishna Kanth lyrics and Mickey J Meyer's tuning took the song to the next level!

Speaking about Shyam Singha Roy movie, it has three lead actresses, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Even Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam and Manish Wadhwa are roped in to play pivotal roles.

Being a periodic thriller, Nani will be seen in a dual role and essay the characters of Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy in this movie. The film is based on the re-incarnation concept and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. It is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner. The movie will hit the big screens on 24th December, 2021 on the occasion of the Christmas festival!