Siddhu Jonnalagadda coming with new strategy for Valentine’s Day

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, known for his box-office success, is bridging the gap between his film releases with an exciting treat for fans. While he is currently juggling three new projects, he has decided to bring back one of his earlier hits, Krishna and His Leela, to the big screen. The 2020 direct-to-OTT romantic drama, which gained immense popularity among young audiences on Netflix, is now getting a theatrical re-release under the new title, It’s Complicated.

Slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, the film promises a fresh cinematic experience for those who missed it the first time. Backed by Daggubati Rana as the presenter, the re-release is being promoted with special teasers, and fans may even get to see additional unseen footage. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and featuring music by Sricharan Pakala, the film stars Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti alongside Siddhu.

The re-release comes at a strategic time, as other Valentine’s Day releases, such as Kiran Abbavaram’sDilruba and Vishwak Sen’s Laila, might face delays, potentially giving It’s Complicated an edge at the box office. Although Ram Charan’s Orange is also set for re-release, audiences looking for a fresh experience might gravitate toward Siddhu’s film.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Siddhu and director RavikanthPerepu may collaborate again soon, with Rana backing their next project. For now, It’s Complicated offers a perfect Valentine’s Day treat for movie lovers.







