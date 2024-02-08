Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ motion poster unveiled

Renowned stylist Neeraja Kona is set to venture into the world of direction with her debut film, "Telusu Kada." The movie stars the charismatic Siddhu Jonnalagadda, with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads. The motion poster for the film was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Siddhu's birthday.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda undergoes a stylish transformation for his role in the film, showcasing a charming look in the motion poster. "Telusu Kada" promises to explore various themes such as friendship, family dynamics, sacrifice, self-love, and touches upon relevant social aspects. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory.

This marks the 30th film for People Media Factory, with Thaman handling the music composition. Yuvraj J is the cinematographer, and the editing is in the hands of National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad. Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer, contributing to the overall visual aesthetics of the film. "Telusu Kada" is poised to be a significant project, blending style and substance under Neeraja Kona's directorial vision.