Live
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
Just In
Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ motion poster unveiled
Renowned stylist Neeraja Kona is set to venture into the world of direction with her debut film, "Telusu Kada."
Renowned stylist Neeraja Kona is set to venture into the world of direction with her debut film, "Telusu Kada." The movie stars the charismatic Siddhu Jonnalagadda, with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty as the female leads. The motion poster for the film was unveiled on Wednesday on the occasion of Siddhu's birthday.
Siddhu Jonnalagadda undergoes a stylish transformation for his role in the film, showcasing a charming look in the motion poster. "Telusu Kada" promises to explore various themes such as friendship, family dynamics, sacrifice, self-love, and touches upon relevant social aspects. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under the banner of People Media Factory.
This marks the 30th film for People Media Factory, with Thaman handling the music composition. Yuvraj J is the cinematographer, and the editing is in the hands of National Award-winning technician Sreekar Prasad. Avinash Kolla serves as the production designer, contributing to the overall visual aesthetics of the film. "Telusu Kada" is poised to be a significant project, blending style and substance under Neeraja Kona's directorial vision.