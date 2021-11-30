Sirivennela continues to be in ICU

Hyderabad: Top Telugu film lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry (66) on Monday continued to remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

He was hospitalised on November 24 with pneumonia. "Currently he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU," medical director, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr Sambit Sahu said.