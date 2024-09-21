Sithara Entertainments launches Production No. 27 with Ashok Galla

Sithara Entertainments, a key player in Telugu cinema, has unveiled its latest project, Production No. 27, featuring the talented Ashok Galla. The Pooja ceremony, which took place recently, marked an auspicious start to the film, with Namrata Ghattamaneni giving the first clap. The script was officially handed over to the team by Padma Galla and Manjula Swaroop, who extended their best wishes for the project.





Joining Galla in this romedy comedy drama are notable co-stars Sri Gouri Priya, recognized from MAD, Rahul Vijay from Kota Bommali, and Sivathmika. Directed and written by the promising young director Udbhav, the film is set against the backdrop of the USA.





The makers have described the film as a quirky and heartfelt drama that aims to resonate with audiences on a large scale. Cinematography will be handled by the talented Bharatwaj R.



Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya from Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is expected to begin regular shooting at the end of September. Further details about the project are set to be announced soon, heightening anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike.