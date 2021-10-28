  • Menu
Siva Karthikeyan getting ready for a Telugu comic caper

Siva Karthikeyan
Siva Karthikeyan

Siva Karthikeyan is one of the top actors in Tamil cinema. With the film Doctor, the actor achieved a 100 Cr gross in the post-pandemic era. The film was released in Telugu as well, with the title, Varun Doctor. The film did extremely well at the box office in Telugu. The actor is gearing up for a grand debut in Telugu soon!

The sources say that the movie will be an out-and-out hilarious comedy entertainer. Jathi Rathnalu director KV Anudeep is set to direct the film. The director is successful in delivering strong comedy with the film Jathi Rathnalu. Sivakarthikeyan reportedly okayed an interesting subject with Anudeep and the duo is working on the same.

We hear that the film will have a high budget. With the actor's market getting expanded in Telugu, the producers are making no compromise in making it a prestigious project.

