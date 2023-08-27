‘Skanda’ trailer: Blender of action, dialogues, family emotions

Mass director Boyapati Sreenu delivered a blockbuster with his previous outing, “Akhanda.” His next release, “Skanda,” stars Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the lead roles. There is a lot of anticipation among movie buffs for this film. The makers dropped the theatrical trailer.

The trailer is filled with Boyapati’s mark action sequences and powerful dialogues. Boyapati seems to have delivered what he is good at usually. Also, the trailer hints that the film will have good family emotions too. Ram looks superb in the mass avatar, and he has mouthed Telangana slang for this flick. The makeover of Ram Pothineni can be seen at the end of the trailer, and it is amazing.

The production values are fine. Though, the trailer didn’t reveal the story much, but it is obvious that the film will be high on mass elements. Saiee Manjrekar is playing a key role. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing “Skanda” on a massive budget under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. The film releases on 15th September.