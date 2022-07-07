Smart Pricing By Small Film Happy Brithday

Pakka commercial has fallen flat on its face and is heading towards a disastrous verdict. It features Gopichand and Rashi Khanna. The film's opening week was quite bad, and the collections dropped significantly, and the film would be out of theaters in no time. This might be turned out to be an excellent beginning for the week's release, happy birthday starring Lavanya Tripathi. Ritesh Rana directs happy birthday. Mathu vadalara was the last film that the director directed and was a great hit. It is the same expected buy the new movie.

What does innovative pricing by the small film revolve around?

The film will most likely enjoy a solo weekend as thank you by Naga Chaitanya has been postponed, and the pakka commercial is poorly dropped. So empty theaters would be waiting to welcome the new movie. In Hyderabad, the bookings for happy birthdays have been opened, and The thing is, the ticket is smartly priced. The premium multiplexes only charge INR 200 while single-screen has opened bookings for ₹110.