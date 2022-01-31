Some Exciting News Regarding Allari Naresh's 59th Movie Will Be Unveiled Tomorrow…

Tollywood's ace actor Allari Naresh is all known for his unique subjects. Right from the comedy characters to the lead actor role, he will entertain his fans with any role and impresses them with his amazing screen presence. Off late, he announced good news to all his fans by stating that his 59th movie muhurtam will be held tomorrow. He dropped the announcement poster and treated all his fans…



Along with sharing the announcement poster, he also wrote, "Oka kotha kadha… Big day tomorrow #Naresh59 - Muhurtham Tomorrow. A film by @raajmohan73".

This movie will be Allari Naresh's 59th movie and it will be helmed by AR Mohan and is will be produced by Rajesh Danda under the Hasya Movies in collaboration with Zee Studios banner. Abburi Ravi is the writer while Sricharan Pakala will be the music director of this new movie.

The announcement poster looked awesome with the picturesque hills. The muhurtam event will be held tomorrow and the more details will also be unveiled after the event itself.

Even Zee Studios also made the same announcement jotting down, "All set for an Exciting Project @allarinaresh's #Naresh59 - Muhurtham Tomorrow. Stay tuned for more details… A film by @raajmohan73".

Along with this movie, Allari Naresh will also be seen in Sabhaku Namaskaram film. This movie is being directed by Satesh Mallampati and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under the Easy Coast Productions banner. This movie seems to be a political-themed hilarious movie. As makers stated that, it is a different hilarious movie, they raised expectations with the title poster itself which was released on the occasion of Allari Naresh's birthday last year. It will be his 58th movie.