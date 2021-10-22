Sonal Chauhan onboard for F3

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled F3. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy to welcome Sonal Chauhan to the team. Sonal will be playing a crucial role in the film and the makers are extremely happy to have her to their side.



"Sooo happy to be a part of this mad roller coaster, F3. Thank you @anilravipudi #DilRaju sir and #sirish sir for making me a part of this Fun Family @venkymama @iamvaruntej @tamannahspeaks @mehreenpirzada. Super excited #F3movie @SVC_official" tweeted Sonal on her Twitter profile.



Anil Ravipudi is also happy to have Sonal on board for the film. "Welcome to #F3 family Sonal. We're also happy to have you. Let's rock with extra fun." he tweeted.

