  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sonal Chauhan onboard for F3

Sonal Chauhan
x

Sonal Chauhan 

Highlights

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled F3

Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled F3. Anil Ravipudi is the film's director. The film unit is extremely happy to welcome Sonal Chauhan to the team. Sonal will be playing a crucial role in the film and the makers are extremely happy to have her to their side.

"Sooo happy to be a part of this mad roller coaster, F3. Thank you @anilravipudi #DilRaju sir and #sirish sir for making me a part of this Fun Family @venkymama @iamvaruntej @tamannahspeaks @mehreenpirzada. Super excited #F3movie @SVC_official" tweeted Sonal on her Twitter profile.

Anil Ravipudi is also happy to have Sonal on board for the film. "Welcome to #F3 family Sonal. We're also happy to have you. Let's rock with extra fun." he tweeted.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X