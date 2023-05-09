Sony Music Teams Up With Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Power star Pawan Kalyan is all ready to hit the theatres with four big movies. One being Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and it belongs to a periodic drama while the second one is Sujeeth’s OG in which he will be seen a gangster. Coming to the third one, he is sharing screen space with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej for Vinodhaya Sitham and the fourth one is Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Well, going with the details of the Ustaad movie, the shooting is going at a brisk pace and yesterday itself, Pawan posted a pic from the shooting spot along with his Jana Sainiks. Off late, the makers dropped an exciting update regarding the movie. They are teaming up with Sony Music… And the trio Sony, Pawan and DSP already worked for Gabbar Singh delivering a blockbuster.

The makers dropped this exciting announcement on their Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing a small video, they also wrote, “The trio is back again with a Blockbuster Album #UstaadBhagatSingh Audio on @SonyMusicSouth #UBSAudioOnSonyMusic”.

Going with the details of Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie, it is being directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. It has Bollywood’s ace actors Pankaj Tripathi and Aushutosh Rana in prominent roles.

Pawan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama and it is being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. It has an ensemble cast of Nidhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Vikramjeet Virk and Koushik Mahata.