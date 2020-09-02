SPB Fans Prayers Answered, Singer On Recovery Path

The he prayers of millions of fans from around the world of famous South Indian playback singer S P Balasubramanyam seems to be yielding fruit.

According to a health bulletin released by the MGM Hospital where SPB is being treated for coronavirus infection, the singer's health is said to have considerably progressed.

As per the information shared by his fans on Social media, the singer and actor is still in the ICU and is on life support systems like Ventilator and ECMO. However, the positive sign is that the health bulletin states that the singer is fully conscious and is responding to the treatment and talks.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is also believer to be doing minor exercises that is required as part of COVID treatment. The singer's son Charan too reportedly stated that his Appa's health was showing signs of improvement and that he was on the path of recovery.

It may recalled that SPB was admitted to the hospital after he was infected with Corona with respiratory problems and was put on life support systems. The singer released a video on his official facebook page soon as he was infected by the virus, stating that his symptoms were mild and that he had decided to get treated at the hospital as he did not want his family to he affected. However, his condition had worsened creating concern amongst fans who joined hands to conduct mass prayers for the recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Now, with signs of his progress in health it appears SPB is on the path to recovery.