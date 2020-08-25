SPB Health Update: Charan Issues Official Statement

South Indian playback singer S P Balasubramanyam's son Charan has rubbished the rumour that was floating around stating that the actor has now tested negative for covid virus.

He has requested the media not to spread such rumours. However, he said that he spoke to his father and conveyed to him about the prayers of the people for him.

We hear SPB spoke to him only through gestures because of the ventilator. He is said to have enquired about Charan's mother and a few others and expressed hope that he was getting better.

Charan made him to listen to music which the singer heard. This was conveyed by Charan to the people via a video. But as per the medical bulletin in the evening from Chennai MGM hospital, he singer' s condition though continues to be critical, his vital parameters are said to be stable and showing mild signs of improvement. SP Balasubrmanyam, the legendary singer for whom the entire fraternity is praying, is still in the ICU with life support like ventilator and ECMO, doctors stated. His condition is being closely monitored by a battery of medical practitioners and specialists.