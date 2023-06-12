Live
- Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Texas
- Owaisi demands ban on June 15 Mahapanchayat in Uttarakhand
- Official: Gopichand comes with a power filled title
- Free bus travel scheme launched, women in Karnataka celebrate
- Shivraj's scams list is longer than PM Modi's abuses: Priyanka
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Production No 14 Titled Bhimaa, Intense First Look Unveiled
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Performs 'Puja' In Jabalpur While BJP Evokes And Called Her 'Chunavi Hindu'
- Reddit Users Protest Against the New API Price; All Details
- India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 in draft schedule of ODI World Cup: Reports
- Telangana Run kicks off with enthusiasts across State
Sree Vishnu all set to clash with Nikhil; both heroes hitting screens on June 29
Telugu actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie “Samajavaragamana” is in the news again today.
Telugu actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie “Samajavaragamana” is in the news again today. The movie, directed by Ram Abbaraju of Vivaha Bhojanambu fame, has Reba Monica John of Bigil fame as the leading lady.
The movie was initially scheduled to release in theaters on May 18, 2023 but got postponed. Today, the makers have dropped a new update on social media that the movie will hit big screens on June 29, 2023, in theaters. This means, Sree Vishnu will be clashing with the young hero Nikhil at the box office. As of now, Nikhil’s “Spy” is scheduled to release on the same date.
“Samajavaragamana” has Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sreekanth Iyengar, and others in supporting roles. Razesh Danda produced this movie under Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments. Gopi Sundar has provided the music for this flick.