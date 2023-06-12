  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Sree Vishnu all set to clash with Nikhil; both heroes hitting screens on June 29

Sree Vishnu all set to clash with Nikhil; both heroes hitting screens on June 29
x

Sree Vishnu all set to clash with Nikhil; both heroes hitting screens on June 29

Highlights

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie “Samajavaragamana” is in the news again today.

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie “Samajavaragamana” is in the news again today. The movie, directed by Ram Abbaraju of Vivaha Bhojanambu fame, has Reba Monica John of Bigil fame as the leading lady.

The movie was initially scheduled to release in theaters on May 18, 2023 but got postponed. Today, the makers have dropped a new update on social media that the movie will hit big screens on June 29, 2023, in theaters. This means, Sree Vishnu will be clashing with the young hero Nikhil at the box office. As of now, Nikhil’s “Spy” is scheduled to release on the same date.

“Samajavaragamana” has Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sreekanth Iyengar, and others in supporting roles. Razesh Danda produced this movie under Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments. Gopi Sundar has provided the music for this flick.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X