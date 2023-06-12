Sree Vishnu all set to clash with Nikhil; both heroes hitting screens on June 29

Telugu actor Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie “Samajavaragamana” is in the news again today. The movie, directed by Ram Abbaraju of Vivaha Bhojanambu fame, has Reba Monica John of Bigil fame as the leading lady.



The movie was initially scheduled to release in theaters on May 18, 2023 but got postponed. Today, the makers have dropped a new update on social media that the movie will hit big screens on June 29, 2023, in theaters. This means, Sree Vishnu will be clashing with the young hero Nikhil at the box office. As of now, Nikhil’s “Spy” is scheduled to release on the same date.

“Samajavaragamana” has Vennela Kishore, Naresh, Sreekanth Iyengar, and others in supporting roles. Razesh Danda produced this movie under Hasya Movies in association with AK Entertainments. Gopi Sundar has provided the music for this flick.