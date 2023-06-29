  • Menu
Sree Vishnu confirms that a prequel for ‘Raja Raja Chora’

Actor Sree Vishnu’s “Samajavaragamana” has hit the big screens today. The team has screened special premieres across Telugu states since Monday, and the public talk also has been highly encouraging.

In this regard, the actor conducted a Q&A session with netizens on Twitter. One of the netizens asked Sree Vishnu about his upcoming projects. Sree Vishnu replied that he would next work with Hasith Goli and Harsha.

Hasith Goli made his directorial debut with Sree Vishnu’s “Raja Raja Chora,” which was a box-office success. The movie also received critical acclaim. Sree Vishnu stated that the movie with Hasith would be unique. Replying to one more netizen, the actor said there would be a prequel to “Raja Raja Chora.” It has to be seen when this prequel will arrive.

