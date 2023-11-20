Sree Vishnu launches ‘The Trail’ trailer

The upcoming Telugu film ‘The Trial’ is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and unique interrogative narrative. Directed by Ram Ganni and produced by Smriti Sagi and Srinivasa Naidu Killada, the film stars Spandana Palli, Yug Ram, and Vamsi Kotu in pivotal roles.

‘The Trial’ promises to deliver an unprecedented cinematic experience, delving into the depths of a captivating interrogative plot that has never been seen before on the Telugu screen. Co-produced by Sudarshan Reddy, the film is poised to raise the bar for suspenseful thrillers in Telugu cinema.

Hero Sree Vishnu, who unveiled the film’s trailer today, expressed his admiration for the project. “I saw the trailer of ‘The Trial’ and it looks very interesting and engaging,” he remarked. “This is a thriller genre movie and the trailer shows that director Ram has handled the story well.” Sree Vishnu further lauded the film’s potential to enthrall audiences. “The movie is hitting theaters on 24th of this month,” he noted. “Hope you all like ‘The Trial’. I wish this movie will bring good name to the entire team.

My best wishes to the team of ‘The Trial’.” With its captivating trailer and promising narrative, ‘The Trial’ is poised to make a significant mark on the Telugu film industry. The film’s release on November 24, 2023, is eagerly awaited by fans of suspenseful thrillers.



