Sree Vishnu, Ram Abbaraju, AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies, Razesh Danda's Samajavaragamana Fun-filled Teaser Unveiled

Hero Sree Vishnu is back to his strongest forte of comedy with his latest flick Samajavaragamana directed by Ram Abbaraju of Vivaha Bhojanambu fame. Razesh Danda is producing the movie under the banner of Hasya Movies, in association with AK Entertainments. Anil Sunkara proudly presents it. Reba Monica John is the heroine opposite Sree Vishnu in the movie. The makers unveiled a fun-filled teaser of the movie today.

Sree Vishnu plays a frustrated youngster who gets irritated by simple things. He loves a girl during his college days. But she ties Rakhi to him. Since then, whenever a girl proposes to him, he makes them tie rakhi to him. He indeed develops a negative opinion about love.

Sree Vishnu's comic timing is superb. His conversations and frustrations bring freshness. The bathroom sequence and the last sequence of his frustration over the phone call show how good an actor he is. Reba Monica John who played his ladylove looked gorgeous. Although the movie features several comedy actors, the teaser focuses mainly on Sree Vishnu's character and the story behind his hatred of love. Overall, the teaser gives the impression that Samajavaragamana is a clean entertainer.

Ram Abbaraju yet again proves that he is too good at dealing with comedy entertainers. There is humor in almost every sequence in the teaser. Raam Reddy handled the cinematography and Gopi Sundhar's background score uplifts the humor quotient. Chota K Prasad is the editor and Brahma Kadali is the art director. The production values looked adequate for the genre of the movie.

Bhanu Bogavarapu penned the story, while Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. Director Ram Abbaraju himself has written the screenplay of the movie.

Samajavaragamana will release worldwide in the summer on May 18th.

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Reba Monica John, Naresh, Sudarshan, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Devi Prasad, Priya and others.

Technical Crew:

Anil Sunkara Proudly Presents

Screenplay & Direction - Ram Abbaraju

Producer - Razesh Danda

Co-Producer - Balaji Gutta

Banners- Ak Entertainments, Hasya Movies

Story - Bhanu Bogavarapu

Dialogues - Nandu Savirigana

Music Director - Gopi Sundhar

Cinematographer - Raam Reddy

Editor - Chota K Prasad

Art Director -Brahma Kadali

Costume Designer - Lakshmi Killari

PRO - Vamsi Shekar