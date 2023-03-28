Sreeleela Is All Excited About Boyapati And Ram Potheneni's Untitled Movie Release

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Ram Potheneni's teamed up with ace filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu for a complete action entertainer. Yesterday the makers of this movie announced the release date and created noise on social media. Off late, even the lead actress of this movie Sreeleela also shared the same post and is all excited…

Along with sharing the post, she also wrote, "20th October!! Can't wait for this!!!"

Ram also shared the release date poster on his Twitter page and is all happy with this big announcement… He also wrote, "VASTUNAAM! See you this October! #BoyapatiRAPO".

In the poster, he looked completely different and is seen pulling a bull which is all decked up with garlands. He looked massy with denim outfit and black glasses along with the thick beard and new hairstyle!

RAPO 20 is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu and will have Sree Leela as the lead actress. This movie is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this action entertainer while it is being made with a lavish budget in total 5 languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Editing is being done by Tammiraju and the art direction department is handled by AS Prakash.

RAPO 20 will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival!