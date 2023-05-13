Sreeleela Is Introduced As ‘Chitra’ From Panja Vaishnav Tej’s ‘PVT04’

It is all known that young mega hero Vaishnav Tej is all busy with his 4th movie which is being directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy. From a couple of days, the makers are creating noise on social media by revealing the main cast and crew of the movie. They already introduced Malayalam beauty Aparna Dass as Vajra Kaleshwari Devi sharing her first look poster. Even young and talented musician GV Prakash is roped in as the music director. Off late, they also shared the first look poster of lead actress Sreeleela and introduced her as Chitra…

Along with the makers, even Sreeleela also shared the first look poster and is all happy to be part of this most-awaited movie…

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, “Say Hello to Chitra… ! #PVT04 Glimpse Out Soon!”

Even the makers introduced her and wrote, “Meet our Chitra - a heart stealer! Gorgeous and highly talented @sreeleela14 is playing #Chitra in #PVT04 #PVT04Glimpse announcement today!”

Well, even the first glimpse announcement will be also out today…

This is GV Prakash announcement poster… They shared it yesterday and wrote, “After the sensational soundtrack of #Vaathi/#SIR, We are elated to collaborate with musical genius & multi-talented @gvprakash garu once again for our next, #PVT04”.

This is Aparna Dass first look and she is introduced as Vajra Kaleshwari Devi.

PVT04 movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Reddy and is produced by Naga Vamsi and Trivikram’s wife Sowjanya under the Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas banners.

Going with the plot, it seems a little unique as Vaisshnav will be seen as Ravanasura's follower Rudra Kaleshwarudu. He will be in a complete mass look and the concept teaser which was unveiled earlier showcased the same thing! In all three earlier movies he owned a lover boy image but now, all his fans will witness his action mode in the fourth one.