Sreemukhi puts end to wedding rumours

Sreemukhi is a popular name in the Television circles. She participated in Bigg Boss TV show last year and ended up as the runner-up of the show. Sreemukhi is extremely happy with the fan base she developed, after Bigg Boss. There is a discussion about her marriage in the media all the time.

Recently, Sreemuhi has given a clarification on the same. The actress is 27 now and she revealed her plan to get married before she turns 30. Sreemukhi is looking at getting married mostly in the year 2022. She is currently busy with work from TV, web series, and other projects.

Sreemukhi is also testing her luck as a lead with a couple of interesting projects now. She might reveal the details of these projects sometime soon.