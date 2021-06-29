Sreenu Vaitla to direct Akhil?

Akhil Akkineni has pinned all his hope on his upcoming movie, 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. Happening beauty Pooja Hegde is playing the female lead in this movie which is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar.

After wrapping up this project, Akhil is all set to do a love story with Mythri Movie Makers banner and Srinu Vaitla is reportedly wielding the megaphone for this project. The shooting of the film will hit the floors next year.

On the other hand, Akhil also has a film under the direction of Surender Reddy. Titled Agent, the film will hit the floors soon. Mammotty is in talks to play a key role in the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Most Eligible Bachelor' are planning to release the film in September this year. There are reports that the film will skip theatrical release but there is no confirmation on the same.