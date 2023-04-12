Sri Simha Koduri’s ‘Ustaad’ Teaser Showcases A Glimpse Of His Inner Fear

Already Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani proved his mettle globally with his Oscar and Golden Globes Awards. Now it's time to witness the success of his son Sri Simha Koduri. This young actor announced his second movie Ustaad a few days ago and captured the attention with the pre-look posters. Off late, the teaser of this success drama is out and showcased a glimpse of how the lead actor lives his dream with all his hard work… Balagam diva Kavya is the lead actress in this movie!



Along with the makers, even SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya also shared the teaser of Ustaad and wished his dear brother on this special occasion… Take a look!

This one looks like it's going to be really special! ❤️‍🔥 So much heart and soul, just in a teaser! ❤️❤️❤️ Can't wait for it simhaaaa! 😘😘😘@Simhakoduri23https://t.co/BQgUdaDJVd #USTAAD - The fight for what is yours! — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) April 12, 2023

Going with the teaser, it showcases how the lead actor dreams about his pilot career since his childhood. But his inner fear of heights always tries to pull him back. He first comes over his fear by learning how to ride a bike and then manages to ride it at high speed too. Although his family always discourages him, he manages to touch the sky turning into a pilot. The teaser also showcases ace director Gautham Menon accompanying Sri Simha in the flight as a co-pilot. On the whole, the teaser is all awesome and showcased a glimpse of Sri Simha's success tale!

Ustaad movie is directed by Phanideep and is produced by Sai Korrapati under the Varahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments banner. Akeeva B tuned the songs while Kavya Kalyanram is the lead actress of this air force subject! The first look poster also made us witness Sri Simha as an air force officer!