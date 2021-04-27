Tollywood: It is all known that Srikanth's son Roshan is making his debut to Tollywood with his father's blockbuster movie 'Pelli Sandadi' sequel. Unlike all the other sequel titles, the team has stepped forward and came up with an interesting approach. The sequel is named as 'PellisandaD'. It was just yesterday the makers and Srikanth announced the release of the first lyrical song "Premante Enti…". Off late, Srikanth shared a glimpse of the first song on his Twitter page and created a buzz on social media.







The video starts off with showing the beautiful pic of Srikanth and Ravali from the Pelli Sandadi movie. Then they introduce the new pair after 25 years. The sequel will have Srikanth's son Roshan and Shree Leela as the lead actors. But the same combination of MM Keeravani and director Raghavendra Rao will continue their journey in this movie too.

The melodious song "Premante Enti…" is just soothing and lovely! Roshan and Shree Leela looked beautiful and made the teaser worth watch. We all need to wait for tomorrow to witness the complete lyrical song.





Sharing this beautiful poster, the makers of 'PellisandaD' have announced the "Premante Enti…" lyrical song releasing date.

"Get ready for #PremanteEnti, the first lyrical song from #PelliSandaD @ 11 AM on April 28. An @MMKeeravaani Musical."

Roshan and Shree Leela looked awesome amid the snow-filled mountains. Both sported in the white attires and looked modish in a cool dancing pose.

PellisandaD movie is being directed by Gowri Ronanki under the supervision of legend Raghavendra Rao. While this movie has music by MM Keeravani and is produced by K Krishna Mohan Ro and Arka Media Works in association with A RK Film Production. Being a new aged love story with the debut actors, we need to wait and watch will it create the same magic like its prequel or not.



