Srinidhi Shetty Joins Nani for HIT: The 3rd Case, Shoot Underway in Vizag

Natural Star Nani, fresh off a string of blockbusters, is currently filming his highly anticipated 32nd film, HIT: The 3rd Case. Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, this movie is set to showcase Nani in one of his most intense roles yet, portraying a fierce HIT officer. Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema in association with Unanimous Productions, the film’s shoot is progressing swiftly in Vizag.

Joining Nani in this exciting project is Srinidhi Shetty, known for her stellar performance in the KGF franchise. She has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Nani, and her character will have significant prominence in the film. The actress has already joined the shoot in Vizag, where key scenes featuring the lead pair are currently being filmed.

The buzz around HIT: The 3rd Case has been building since the announcement video, which was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Fans are particularly excited about Nani’s new look and powerful screen presence, which promises to be a major highlight of the film.

The film’s technical team includes Sanu John Varghese handling the cinematography, Mickey J Meyer providing the music, Karthika Srinivas R as the editor, and Sri Nagendra Tangala as the production designer.

HIT: The 3rd Case is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2025, just in time for the summer.